Asad says he talked about facilitators of PDM

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Monday said that the opposition was itself facing differences and ditching each other for the last three years, adding that the PDM would scatter within a period of four months.

“Like the previous years, the opposition parties are active again with the advent of winter season and they will disperse after four months,” he said while taking part in the National Assembly proceedings.

Talking about his statement against the opposition, Asad Umar said the government would not make use of force against the opposition but they would be beaten politically. “It was said FIR should be registered against Asad Umar as he asked for use of force against opposition,” he said, adding that the opposition would be beaten politically.

He said that media independence was a must for democracy and he did not name any group or a journalist but facilitators of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Asad said that he would say that there were facilitators of the PDM sitting in the media, adding that they call themselves journalists but they are facilitators of PDM. “We have no fears of media and opposition,” he said.

Responding to contents of speech of Khawaja Muhammad Asif about giving respect to vote, the minister said the electoral reforms would be okayed by the Parliament and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would be used for fair and transparent elections.

Parliamentary Leader of JUIF Asad Mahmood asked Speaker Asad Qaisar to play his role in view revelations made by ex-chief judge of GB in his affidavit. Talking about joint sitting of the Parliament, the JUI-F parliamentary leader questioned as to why the Government wanted to get the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021 before November 19 at joint sitting of the Parliament. “What is going to happen after November 19,” he said.

He said the opposition was ready to talk to the Government on legislation relating to electoral reforms and other bills. Responding to Asad Umar’s speech, he said the PTI people were not politicians rather they had been imposed on the people.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan told the opposition that during a meeting of PTI and its allies on Monday, it was decided to summon joint sitting of the Parliament at 12 noon to take up bills which were passed by the National Assembly and not passed by the Senate

He said he had offered Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) that the Government was ready to dedicate a day of the National Assembly for debate on Council’s recommendations. “Then we will decide on which recommendations, the House can go ahead with legislation,” he said.