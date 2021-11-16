 
Four held over Liverpool taxi ‘terrorist’ blast

By AFP
November 16, 2021
LIVERPOOL: Police in northwest England on Monday said they were treating a deadly blast outside a hospital in Liverpool as a "terrorist incident" involving a homemade bomb that was reportedly foiled by a quick-thinking taxi driver.

Russ Jackson, in charge of counter-terrorism policing in the region, said the motivation for Sunday’s blast in a taxi was unclear. But he said the improvised explosive device, which ignited in the cab, turning it into a fireball, was "built by the passenger" who died.