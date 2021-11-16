 
Ecuador military, prison heads resign after jail riot

By AFP
November 16, 2021
QUITO: The heads of Ecuador’s armed forces and prisons resigned on Monday after weekend riots left 68 dead in the latest outbreak of violence between inmates aligned to rival gangs, the government said.

President Guillermo Lasso accepted the resignations of Vice Admiral Jorge Cabrera, head of the joint command, and Bolivar Garzon, head of the SNAI prisons agency, the president’s office said in a statement.