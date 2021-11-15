Kidnappers demand Rs6m ransom

SUKKUR: Kidnappers have demanded Rs6 million from the parents of an abducted person in Sukkur, when the victim and his friend were returning from a wedding ceremony.Reports said a man, Qari Muhammad Farooq Sheikh, resident of Old Sukkur, told the police that his son Adil Sheikh and his friend were coming back from their common friend’s wedding, when some alleged kidnappers abducted them near Sukkur. He said on Sunday, the kidnappers had allowed him to talk to his son, in which Adil conveyed their demand to pay Rs6 million ransom for his safe release.

He said the kidnappers had threatened to kill his son if the ransom amount was not paid, saying that he could not pay such a big amount. Meanwhile, the Sukkur Police said the location of the kidnappers had been identified, showing that the call was made from Kashmore-Kandhkot. The police said an operation against the criminals was launched in the Katcha Area of Sukkur and Kashomore.