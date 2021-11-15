43,692 fertiliser bags recovered from hoarders

FAISALABAD: The district administration seized 43,692 fertiliser bags from godowns during anti-hoardings campaign here. The administration also sealed 16 godowns besides registering two FIRs against the accused persons.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad informed that t5eh ACs took action against hoarders of fertilisers. He told that AC City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf recovered 402 bags of urea fertilisers in Tehsil City imposed Rs 60,000 fine for not keeping the price list and cash record updated.

Likewise, he added, Tehsil Samundri Assistant Commissioner Faisal Sultan recovered 2,090 bags of fertilisers and Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali recovered 26,200 bags of urea and DAP fertilisers from godowns at Tehsil Tandlianwala. The DC said that action against hoarders would continue in future.

As many as 156 FIRs have been registered against stubble burners and owners of kilns during one month under the anti-smog campaign. Environment DD Waseem Ahsan informed that 33 FIRs had been registered against the farmers for burning stubbles, which causes smog while 123 FIRs had been registered against owners of kilns for running their kilns without zigzag technology.