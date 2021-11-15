Tremors in Dubai, Abu Dhabi after earthquake hits Iran

DUBAI: Earthquake tremors were felt in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Sunday after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Iran at 4:07pm local time.
According to foreign media, some buildings shook as the tremors shook the two cities, forcing panicked citizens to come out of their homes. Aside from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, tremors were also felt in the Northern Emirates, the publication said.
According to the UAE's National Meteorology Centre (NMC), a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 4:07pm. One minute later, another earthquake struck Iran which measured 6.7 on the Richter scale.
Taking to Twitter, the NCM said that the impact was “slightly felt in the northern and eastern side of the country without effect". It should be noted that the Men's T20 World Cup Final is currently happening in Dubai but despite the quake, the match continued without any interruption.
KARACHI: Remittances from Pakistani workers employed abroad increased 11.9 percent to $10.6 billion in the first four...
LAHORE: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd made it clear on Sunday that the domestic consumers would be provided...
VIENNA: Austria, like much of the world, is grappling with how to convince reluctant citizens to get vaccinated...
KABUL: Dozens of Afghan women took to the streets on Sunday to demand their right to learn and seek employment under...
LONDON: The Indian government’s National Security Adviser , Ajit Doval, has protested with the British government...
ISLAMABAD: Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported...