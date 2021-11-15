‘Karachi Ki Galiyan’ introduces readers to famous streets of city

Prof Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah’s latest book, titled ‘Karachi Ki Galiyan’ (Streets of Karachi), attempts to introduce the city’s streets, their residents’ lifestyles, their infrastructure, their historical significance, the tales behind the names of certain streets and their fame, and some first-hand information of the newly named streets.

The author, who is dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Karachi, visited over 156 streets and compiled fundamental information on them to preserve the city’s history. She interviewed hundreds of people residing in those streets to present their stories to her readers in local context. She also identified the politicians, sportspersons, singers and other public figures who once lived there.

Through field research and surveys, she uncovered the stories behind the strange names of some of the city’s streets. In her book she discusses historical incidents, and the lifestyles of the inhabitants of the various streets that are famous.

Her work should be of immense importance to new readers, strangers, outsiders and field workers looking for first-hand information on the famous streets of the city. The writer, however, appears to have been focused more on collecting basic information than on narrating the historical significance of those streets.

The author has not written about the heritage sites and buildings located in those streets, the incidents noted by historians, the stories cited in other books by various writers, the backgrounds of certain communities, etc.

The book also lacks references and a complete bibliography. But it does provide insights for Karachiites who have no idea about the fame of certain streets, especially the newly built streets and those populated after Partition in various towns of the city.

Naani Amma Gali

Naani Amma Gali (Grandmother Street) is located in Sector 5-J of Baldia Town’s Saeedabad. It is named after an elderly woman because she runs a tea stall in the middle of the street. Sometimes her grandchildren assist her at the stall. She has also installed a TV set at the tea stall. This is why a majority of her customers are children, who come to the stall with their parents to watch cartoons while they take their tea.

Bombay Street

This street is situated in the same area, and it was peopled soon after Partition. A majority of the residents were migrants who had arrived from the Indian city of Bombay. There is no committee to manage the street. The pathways are narrow. The residents, however, keep the street clean. There is another Bombay Street in the old city area near the Urdu Bazaar.

Gaaye Gali

The century-old Gaaye Gali (Cow Street) is located in Rehri Goth of Bin Qasim Town. It became known by this name because all the residents used to tie their cows outsides their homes. They had been local farmers who had moved here from Malir some two centuries ago.

Dupatta Gali

As the name of this street suggests, a majority of the shopkeepers here sell dupattas. Settled some four decades ago, it is located in Karachi’s well-known Tariq Road area.

However, this is not the only Dupatta Gali. In almost all the major markets where shopkeepers sell dupattas there is a Dupatta Gali. There is one in Jama Cloth, and one in Liaquatabad as well.

My Choice Street

This street in the Ram Swami area was populated in 1972. Historically, it was inhabited by Indian migrants after Partition. It takes its name from a paan shop that was named by its owner as My Choice Paan Shop.

Begum Gali

Located opposite the Jang Press on I I Chundrigar Road, this street was renamed after an elderly woman named Begum. It was settled around seven decades ago. It is one of the oldest streets of Karachi because it is located in the old city area. The previous name of Begum Gali was Ram Chandar Street.

Bartan Gali

Bartan Gali (Utensils Street) is not a residential area but a purely commercial area. The street was named by the people who bought utensils for their homes. It is a wholesale market of local, branded and foreign utensils. Traffic jam is a daily routine here and one can hardly even use the footpaths due to the large number of customers.

Botal Gali

Botal Gali (Bottles Street) is located in the old city area in front of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Building. A majority of the residents belong to the Bohra, Memon and Gujrati communities. The street became known by this name because of shopkeepers selling perfume bottles.

The shopkeepers also sell empty bottles imported in scrap from foreign countries. The street is a market of empty bottles. Homeopaths, honey sellers and small traders who need empty bottles can buy them here.

Naguman Gali

Located in Lyari Town, this street was named after an elderly man who used to sell traditional mats. He was known as Maula Bakhsh, alias Naguman. Even though the street was populated before Partition, it still lacks basic facilities like street lamps, a sewerage system and potable water.

Prem Gali

Prem Gali (Love Street) is located in the Paposh Nagar neighbourhood of Karachi. Nobody knows who named the street or why it is called so. It is a very clean area, which middle-class families had settled some four decades ago.