Monday November 15, 2021
Distinction for Aiman Nadeem

November 15, 2021

Rawalpindi: Aiman Nadeem, got second position all over Pakistan. She is a student of 3rd Year at Kohsar Homoeopathic Medical College, Rawalpindi, says a press release. She said her outstanding success was result of her parents struggle.