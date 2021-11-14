20km Schain-Battal road project approved: MPA

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on Saturday said that the provincial government wanted to promote the tourism in Siran and Konsh valleys.

“The government has approved a 20km Schain-Battal road via Sathangalli to promote tourism,” Yousuf said.

Yousuf, who met with provincial minister for tourism Atif Khan the other day, said that once Schain-Battle road was completed, it might bring revolutionary change in the lives of locals and attract tourists to the heavenly valleys and meadows.

“Atif approved this 20km artery after I met him and apprised him about the importance of this road for tourism in Konsh and Siran valleys,” he said.

Meanwhile, local residents have demanded the government to ensure the blacktopping of the Karakoram Highway from Abbottabad to Mansehra and Shinkiari.

They said that transporters, motorists and passengers were facing problems because of the dilapidated road.