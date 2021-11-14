PM directs expediting work on Balochistan projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday directed the Balochistan government to revamp its governance structure at the grassroots level not only to accelerate the pace of work on development projects but also to improve upon service delivery to the common man.

He expressed concern over the slow pace of development projects and not holding the meeting of apex committee headed by the chief minister Balochistan.

The prime minister was informed that only one meeting of the apex committee was held in a year, who emphasised on holding meetings of the apex committee every month and that of the Execution Committee every fortnightly to speed up 200 development projects worth Rs655 billion.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete Turbat Airport and build 2 nursing colleges in Gwadar and Turbat at the earliest. In this connection, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of Southern Balochistan Development Package.

The prime minister said that he will personally hold review committee meetings every month to remove impediments in the completion of the development projects. He added that “issues of Balochistan are different from rest of the country as its population is scattered, and due to long distances we have to find out the box solutions to improve the lives of people of Balochistan.”

The PM directed Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the government of Balochistan to work in close coordination to accelerate the work on transport, energy and infrastructure projects under the package.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed that Balochistan is a resource-rich province as it produces 40% of the locally produced gas in the country. Ownership of the federal government was very much needed to solve various issues being faced by this strategically very important province.

He also directed the authorities concerned to launch an effective media campaign to ensure maximum public awareness of government’s initiatives for the welfare of the people of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Energy Minister Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and other senior officers concerned.