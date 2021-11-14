 
Sunday November 14, 2021
Pulisic, McKennie on target as US sink Mexico

By AFP
November 14, 2021
LOS ANGELES: Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie scored the goals as the United States downed Mexico 2-0 to move to the top of CONCACAF’s 2022 World Cup qualifying race on Friday.

Chelsea star Pulisic nodded home a 74th-minute cross from Timothy Weah just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute to put the Americans 1-0 up in Cincinnati.

Juventus’s McKennie then made the game safe five minutes from time, sweeping a low finish past Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa after Weah’s deflected low cross caused confusion in the Mexican area.