Pulisic, McKennie on target as US sink Mexico

LOS ANGELES: Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie scored the goals as the United States downed Mexico 2-0 to move to the top of CONCACAF’s 2022 World Cup qualifying race on Friday.
Chelsea star Pulisic nodded home a 74th-minute cross from Timothy Weah just five minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute to put the Americans 1-0 up in Cincinnati.
Juventus’s McKennie then made the game safe five minutes from time, sweeping a low finish past Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa after Weah’s deflected low cross caused confusion in the Mexican area.
