Bank robbed of Rs3.5m in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three armed men robbed a bank of Rs3.5 million and shot and injured a security guard while putting up resistance here on Friday.

The armed dacoits, wearing masks, stormed the Allied Bank branch and shot and injured the security guard before taking hostage the operational staff of the bank. After collecting cash, they managed to escape from the place.

The incident took place close to Saddar Police Station at Shaikh Yousaf Chowk, a busy commercial hub at the eastern exit of the city. The area also has several other private banks and public offices. The injured security guard, Kamran, a resident of Dhakki, was shifted to hospital where his condition was stated to be serious. The police officials, including DPO Najmul Hasnain and others reached the spot perplexedly while making no solid concrete envelopment in the case till the filing of this report.