AIOU announces results of matric, intermediate

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced final results of programmes offered in spring 2021 semester including matriculation and intermediate.
Provisional result cards are being dispatched to the students through registered postal service.
According to the digitalization of AIOU’s key academic operations, the procedure of accessing online results has been modified.
Students can now access their results on the learning management system by clicking the link enrolment: aiou.edu.pk.
After logging into the account, the students are required to click examination and grade title. Results can be accessed after clicking ‘view grade’ and option of ‘my grade.’
