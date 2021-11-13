PSA introduces trials for wildcards

KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association (PSA) has started trials to allot three wildcards in the Punjab International Open that is to be held in Lahore from December 21-25.

“This is for the first time that trials are being held for wildcard allocation in any international event,” said Mamoon Khan, tournament director, while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that two wildcards would be allotted to juniors and one to a senior player.

The senior players, he added, selected for trials are M Uzair, M Essa, Ahmad Amin, Abdul Mughni, Uzair Shaukat, and Asif Mehmood.

The juniors selected for trials are Abdullah Khan, Junaid Khan, Ashar Butt, Waqar Khan, Afnan Muddasir, and Huzaifa Shahid.

“Every player is required to play a match against all the players in the category to earn two points for each match,” said Mamoon. The event is only for domestic players and has 32 places (16 seeds, 3 wildcards).