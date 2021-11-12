Rich tributes paid to Allama Iqbal

MANSEHRA: Speakers at a seminar organised by the Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences on Thursday paid glowing tributes to the national poet and philosopher and Allama Mohammad Iqbal for presenting the idea of an Islamic state i.e. Pakistan. “The nation should follow Iqbal’s life to become the great human being and a true Muslim,” Dr Bahadar Shah, Director Operations the institute told the seminar organised in connection with Allama Iqbal birth anniversary.