Expansion of Capital’s industrial area needed: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said the land for industrial area in Islamabad had exhausted so further expansion was required to meet future requirements.

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ICCI) led by its President Muhammad Shakeel Munir called on federal minister Asad Umar Thursday. Khalid Javaid, Abdul Rauf, Tariq Sadiq, Shaban Khalid and other representatives from ICCI attended the meeting.

ICCI representatives conveyed their views to the federal minister regarding the establishment of new Islamabad Industrial Zone and discussed in detail the key features of the project. Welcoming the newly-elected ICCI delegation, the minister said the existing industrial areas in Islamabad had exhausted the land, and further expansion is needed to generate economic activity, employment, and revenue, and potentially earn precious foreign reserves in the shape of exports. Also, being the Capital, a model industrial estate is needed to showcase the industrial development in the country for foreign visitors.

He said the provision of electricity, gas, water, and other basic amenities would be ensured in the industrial zone. He said this project would be a source of employment not only for Islamabad but also for the citizens of areas adjoining Islamabad and would be helpful for industrialisation as well. The meeting decided for creating a new industrial zone for Islamabad. They also deliberated on developing a project under public-private partnership.