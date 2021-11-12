Menace of land grabbing to be eliminated: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said implementation of government writ was ensured by reclaiming state land from illegal occupants.

The retrieved land would be utilised for public welfare purposes while continuing indiscriminate crackdown on land grabbers as the government will go to every extent to eliminate the menace of squatting in the province, he stated.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has retrieved 563,736 Kanal state land worth Rs198,699.7million in three years. Around 10141 Kanal land worth Rs11870.74 million was retrieved in Gujranwala region, 5,610 Kanal land worth Rs11017million in Rawalpindi region, 135,896 Kanal state land in Faisalabad region, 52884 kanal land Rs.16123million was reclaimed in Sargodha region.

Similarly, 41,306 kanal state land worth Rs.28429 million was reclaimed in Sahiwal region while 54314 kanal land worth Rs21217 million was reclaimed in Multan region. In Bahawalpur region, 74,777 kanal land worth Rs18,597million was retrieved. Around 176,594 kanal state land worth Rs20,480million was reclaimed in DG Khan region. State land 1182.19 Kanal worth Rs26563.98 million was reclaimed in Lahore region-A, 10843.14 kanal state land worth Rs7534.94million in Lahore region-B and 184 kanal land worth Rs2209million in headquarters region were reclaimed from the illegal occupants.