When the PPP appointed Hafeez Sheikh and Shaukat Tarin as ministers of finance during its stay in power, the PTI criticised these people for destroying the economy of the country through their policies. Imran Khan also declared that it would have its own financial experts and think tanks. But now Shaukat Tarin is spearheading a deal with the IMF to take heavy loans for the PTI government – loans that the prime minister had once scoffed at.
The government says that the economy is stronger than ever, while people beg to differ. This is a strange situation that the government has created. It is hoped that at least the PTI leadership knows what it is talking about, because people surely don’t.
Wakeel Khan
Rawalpindi
