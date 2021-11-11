US CG calls on WAPDA chief

LAHORE: William K Makaneole, US Consul General in Lahore called on Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), Chairman WAPDA, his office, a statement said.

The CG was accompanied by the USAID Director, Office of Energy Jenna Diallo.

Chairman WAPDA informed the Consul General of the 10 projects including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam, and Dasu Dam that WAPDA was constructing to add more than 11 MAF of water to the existing water storage capacity and inject 9000 MW of environment-friendly and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid.

Hussain also briefed the Consul General about the innovative financial strategy adopted by WAPDA to arrange funds for construction of these projects.

The chairman highlighted the significance of WAPDA projects for poverty alleviation through socio-economic development of the country.

The US Consul General appreciated WAPDA for its pivotal role to cope with the water and energy needs of Pakistan. He also appreciated WAPDA’s financial model for arranging funds for its projects.