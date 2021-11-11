Resource directory for violence survivors launched

LAHORE: Oxfam in Pakistan, in collaboration with Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), launched the resource directory for the survivors of gender-based violence in Punjab alongside a detailed Gap Analysis Report on Wednesday.

The directory is a comprehensive compilation of available support services for women in the province experiencing violence and abuse, while the report identifies the gaps in these support services at the country level.

“The accessibility of these resources and analysis of the gaps in the available services can facilitate the government to improve its survivor-centric systems,” said Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Minister of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal. “The inclusion of civil society has led us to understand the structural inadequacies better,” he added. Kaneez Fatima Chadhar, Chairperson, Punjab Women Protection Authority said, “We are making these directories widely available to people so they can benefit from the resources we have compiled”, she added. She stressed on the need to increase stipend of lawyers with PWPA as everyone in the conference underlined the importance of following through a case till the end.

Nazish Brohi, researcher and analyst, said despite changes in law, impunity persists as criminals get exemption from punishment. “Cases die before reaching any conclusion. The problem is with the due process. There is shortage of competent, qualified medico-legal officers. Tracking system is needed to track how long it takes to close a case.

There are critical time delays, from registering FIRs to coordinating with medico-legal officer to gathering evidence/testimonies to submitting challan.” Registration of FIR takes six to eight months, she said.

Brohi suggested possible new directions. She stressed on following the law. For example, she said, if police do not register an FIR, say in honour killing, the law holds the SHO responsible for that.

“To protect women the only way is to improve law and order. Name of victim cannot be hidden in FIR. Whether they get relief or not, they make enemies. The issue of protection is high,” said PWPA DG Irshad Waheed.

AIG Police Asad Muzaffar said the police were taking measures to improve the system and a lady sub-inspector would accompany the investigation officer whenever it receives a case of violence against women.

There are 57 provincial helplines which leave people guessing which one to call. There has been a dearth of information about the available services; therefore, these publications shall mediate information amongst the people. “The need for information about the protection services emerged from the civil society networks and communities to foster a safe environment for the women and girls of our country,” said Isma Sana. Joshua Dilawar from ITA gave a presentation on creating spaces to end violence against women, on how youths are educating and mobilising communities to respond to early and forced marriages.