Ukraine criticised after closure of English-language paper

Kiev: Several Western embassies in Ukraine on Tuesday criticised the closure of the country’s oldest English-language newspaper, whose reporters accused its oligarch owner of limiting editorial freedom.
The Kyiv Post shut down on Monday after 26 years of existence, with its journalists releasing a joint statement saying they were notified of being "immediately fired". "Yesterday was a sad day for Ukrainian media," the US Embassy said on Twitter, adding that the Kyiv Post has been "one Ukraine’s most important independent media voices in any language".
