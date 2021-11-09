‘Balanced, good piece of legislation required to reform LG system’

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Monday that a balanced and good piece of legislation is required to introduce the due reforms in the local government system and law of Sindh.

Shah said that reforms are required to improve the municipal system of the province, both in the urban and rural areas. He said that an efficient municipal system is required to facilitate the lives of the general public in both the urban and rural parts of the province.

The LG minister chaired a meeting to review the existing provincial LG law in order to bring reforms in the municipal system of the province to serve the masses in the best possible manner.

On the directives of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman, Sindh’s chief minister had constituted the committee to bring reforms in the existing LG law and municipal system of the province. The meeting of the committee on Monday discussed various affairs related to the LG agencies in the province.

The LG minister said that both the PPP leadership and the Sindh CM had also given directives to extend the maximum facilities to the citizens of both the urban and rural areas of the province through an efficient LG system.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the various LG systems and laws in the country, and also about the salient features of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013. Among others, the meeting of the committee was attended by Sindh Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Barrister Arsalan Shaikh, Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, Sindh Building Control Authority Director General Saleem Raza Khuhro and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Managing Director Zubair Channa.