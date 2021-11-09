 
Tuesday November 09, 2021
Libya opens registration for election hopefuls

By AFP
November 09, 2021

Tripoli: Libya on Monday opened registration for candidates in presidential and parliamentary elections, as the country seeks to move on from a decade of war. The North African nation’s first ever direct presidential elections, with a first round on December 24, come after a year of relative peace following a ceasefire between eastern and western camps in October 2020.