Arab summit to be held in Algiers in March 2022

By Xinhua
November 09, 2021
ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced on Monday that the Arab League summit will be held in Algiers in March 2022. The announcement was made in Algiers at a conference of Algerian diplomats and consular missions abroad.