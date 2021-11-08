Opposition’s long march or short march makes no difference to govt, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the opposition is daydreaming to send the government packing. The opposition parties and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have staged protest demonstration against the government but the government is still intact.

The opposition’s long march or short march makes no difference to the government, said the Punjab governor during a ceremony hosted in honour of the actors of Turkish Drama, Ertugrul Ghazi, Turgut Alp, Bamsi Bey and Sulejan Khatoon and later talking to the media at an art and culture exhibition.

The Punjab governor’s wife, Begum Perveen Sarwar, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairman Makhdoom Tariq and others were also present on the occasion. The Punjab governor said it was the democratic and constitutional right of the PTI government to complete its term, adding that the opposition parties should respect the people's mandate. He advised the opposition to wait for general elections instead of doing protest against the government.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the government's decision to call the joint session of the Parliament on the issue of electoral reforms was justifiable. He stated that opposition should also support the government on electoral reforms for making the electoral process transparent in future. He urged the opposition not to create hurdles in overseas Pakistanis' right to vote. Democracy will be strengthened in the country by giving them right to vote, he said.

While addressing the ceremony held in honour of the Turkish actors, the Punjab governor said the ties and friendship between Pakistan and Turkey were exemplary. Pakistan was a safe country for the tourists.

He said that it was the need of the hour that the Muslims forge unity among their ranks. He said that unless the Muslims were united, it was not possible to end the atrocities against the Kashmiris and the Palestinians. He appreciated Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish people for raising voice for Kashmiri and Palestinian people. The Punjab governor also lauded the performance of Turkish actors.