PDM working on external agenda: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was working on an external agenda and the parties in the coalition were also against the Federation.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Surajkund Road and Sui Gas Road at NA-156. He said the parties in the PDM had neither any ideology nor any agenda for the welfare of masses. Whether it is a long march or a short march, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was not afraid of the march, added Qureshi.

“Let the PDM fulfill the passion of protest and march. Like the movements in the past, this time too the PDM will be disappointed,” the foreign minister said.

He said the desire to overthrow the government would remain a desire, adding the PTI was the only national political party which supported the federation and the state agenda. The FM said the government would complete its Constitutional term, hoping the PTI would again come to power after the 2023 elections. Earlier, he inaugurated the Surajkund Road which was completed in a period of one year at a cost of Rs 235 million, while Sui Gas Road was completed at a cost of Rs180 million. He also inaugurated Tuff Tile, Sewerage, Carpeted Road schemes at more than 20 places in different union councils, including 45, 46, 47 and 56 of NA-156.

Addressing the ceremony, he said the PTI had inherited a weak national economy. “When PTI came to power, the national exchequer was empty and the country was mired in debt,” the FM said.

He said the country was facing crises at the internal and external level, adding: “We still have many challenges. After the Covid-19, the whole world is in trouble. Everyone is facing the issue of inflation. It is wrong to give this impression only in Pakistan.” He said that rising global prices of petroleum products and food items adversely affect the commodities’ prices in Pakistan, adding the government, however, was making positive progress despite difficult economic circumstances and the economy of the country was growing rapidly.

He said the government wanted to provide a better future to country’s youth as under the Successful Youth Programme, the loans worth Rs 23 billion were disbursed among the youth. The initiative was aimed at encouraging the youth and giving them a better future, added Qureshi. He also hinted that under the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, billions of rupees would be provided to the people through the Ehsaas Programme and more than 20 million families would benefited from the special package. He said he wanted to uplift the prestige of the country and move on the path of development.

About the comments of few people who criticised that Shah Mahmood Qureshi did not appear in the constituency after winning the elections, he said: “Let them know that I am in the constituency after winning the election and I spend time among the people of the constituency”. “I am the elected representative of NA-156 and I am sincerely devoting all my resources and energies to the development of the constituency”, he added.

He said he was fighting Pakistan’s case at all the international forums with sincerity. “Apart from my government responsibilities, I spend whatever time I get with the people of the constituency. The record of the last three years should be taken out”, he remarked. Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Deputy Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi, Provincial Special Assistant Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Chairman MDA Rana Abdul Jabbar, Makhdoom Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Qaiser Bhatta, Zul Noorin Bhatta, Sajjad Sial, Rana Sajjad Hameed, Rana Farooq and large number of people were also present on the occasion.