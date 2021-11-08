Parliamentary panel on National Security meets today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security comprising members of the National Assembly (NA) and Senate will be held on Monday (November 8) at 11am.

The meeting will be chaired by Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar, in the National Assembly Hall.Moved by Minister for Law and Justice Muhammad Farogh Naseem, the National Assembly passed a motion in its sitting on November 5, to allow the use of chamber of the National

Assembly on November 8, for a briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.The meeting will be briefed by military officials on the current national security issues.

During the meeting, the top military brass will brief legislators about the overall affairs of national security.Federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Ejaz Ahmad Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz and other ministers will also attend the meeting. Adviser to Prime Minister Babar Awan and Moeed Yusuf will also attend the meeting.The four provincial chief ministers, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) president, AJK prime minister and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan have also been invited to the meeting.Especially, all members of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence will also attend the meeting.

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Parliamentary Leader, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were also invited to the meeting. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was also invited.Head of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Maulana Asad Mehmood, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema from PML-Quaid, Akhtar Mengal from Balochistan National Party, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P and Khalid Hussain Magsi from Balochistan National Party have also been invited to the meeting. Ghous Bukhsh Khan of the Grand Democratic Alliance and Amir Haider and Azam Khan from the Awami National Party have also been invited.