Corona claims 20 lives in 24 hours

LAHORE: As many as 20 people died in the last 24 hours due to novel coronavirus, bringing the tally of fatalities to 28,538 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), about 471 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, steering the total number of positive cases to 1,276,711.Till now, 12,946 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,595 in Sindh, 5,769 in KP, 944 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 357 in Balochistan and 186 in GB.Furthermore, 471,733 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 441,051 in Punjab, 178,577 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,131 in Islamabad, 33,332 in Balochistan, 34,493 in Azad Kashmir and 10,394 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 21,101,314 coronavirus tests and 43,348 in the last 24 hours. Some 1,225,363 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,233 patients are in critical condition.