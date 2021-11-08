Libyan PM defends top diplomat after suspension

Tripoli: Libya’s Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah on Sunday came to the defence of his foreign minister, Najla al-Mangoush, a day after the country’s presidential council said it had suspended her. Dbeibah’s office argued that the council, formed this year, doesn’t have the authority to suspend ministers and instructed Mangoush to continue her duties, reiterating its "appreciation" of her work.