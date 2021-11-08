Fantasy prone

While the concept of Riyasat-e-Madina is a noble one, in the context of Pakistani politics, it seems cosmetic and outright impractical. Leaders of Madina dispensed justice without fear, and were true to their word. Pakistan’s leaders have gone back on their promises countless times, and now the government seems to be willing to give undue leverage to mischievous elements in the country. The prime minister himself has failed to fulfil any of his promises.

When casting votes, people seem to forget that poor governance, lack of will, and indecisiveness are not the qualities Pakistan needs in its leaders. It is hoped that those in power will learn from their mistakes before they set out to ‘fix’ the country.

Mohammad S Hasan

Karachi