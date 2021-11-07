Farhan, Saad, Usman shine in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE: Sahibzada Farhan stroked a match-saving career-best 163 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who held Southern Punjab to a draw in their third round Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Farhan had started at 65 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 115 for three, who required another 41 runs to make Southern Punjab bat again. While Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended their second innings at 342 after being forced to follow on, Farhan ensured his side was out of trouble when he slapped 21 fours and two sixes off 322 balls.

Other notable contributions came from Adil Amin (52), Niaz Khan (35) and Khalid Usman (31) as Southern Punjab’s Ali Usman followed up his five for 88 with five for 102 for match figures of 10 for 190.

While this was Farhan’s second century in 33rd match, it was Ali Usman’s maiden 10-fer in 11 appearances.

When the match ended, Southern Punjab, set an improbable 187 runs victory target in less than a session, were 42 for no wicket.

A career-best 203 by Mohammad Saad was the highlight of final day’s play in the match between Balochistan and Central Punjab, which ended in a high-scoring draw at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Central Punjab’s Saad batted for 407 minutes and struck 20 fours and three sixes to take his side to 604 for four. Saad had started the day at 45 in his side’s 281 for two after Balochistan had declared their first innings at 472 for eight.

Abid Ali, who began the day at 139 not out, was dismissed after scoring 164 (20x4, 1x6, 276b). Junaid Ali was the other notable scorer with 84 not out (9x4, 2x6, 103b). Saad and Junaid added 180 runs for the unfinished fifth wicket partnership.

For Balochistan, Najeebullah Achakzai took two wickets for 93 runs.

Sindh had to settle with first innings lead points after their match against Northern ended in a tame draw at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Resuming their innings at 403 for seven in reply to Northern’s 374, Sindh were bowled out for 489. When the match ended, Northern were 158 for one.

The feature of Saturday’s play was seventh career century by Sindh’s Mohammad Hasan. No 8 batter Hasan resumed at 73 and was the last man out after scoring 125, which he scored off 172 deliveries. He struck 14 fours.

For Northern, Test spinner Nauman Ali added two more scalps to finish with figures of five for 151, the 21st time he has taken a five-fer in his 87-match career.