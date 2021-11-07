Chaos amidst chaos

Amid rising inflation, the prime minister has announced a subsidy programme of Rs120 billion for the poor. The programme will hopefully reduce the burden of those most affected by inflation. However, such temporary measures cannot sustain the economy.

With the 2023-general elections fast approaching, the PTI-led government has begun to follow in the steps of its predecessors by giving relief packages and subsidies to win people over. One cannot help but wonder why the prime minister and his team have failed to establish a sustainable economy over the past three years, if they are so concerned about the welfare of the poor. At this point in time, people do not – should not – need subsidies. Rather a stable economy should have been established. The government should work to ensure that such an economy is set up and the perpetual exploitation of the poor at the hands of capitalists is put to an end.

Syed Haris Nawaz

Mardan