Engro leads dialogue to promote sustainability at Dubai Expo 2020

DUBAI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals, a subsidiary of Pakistan’s premier conglomerate Engro Corporation, hosted an insightful dialogue on climate change, construction materials and technologies of the future, building inclusive communities, and circular economy, to celebrate the Rural and Urban Development week at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mr Hussain Dawood, Chairman of Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules Corporation, graced the event and fully appreciated Pakistan Pavilion in showcasing the incredible strength of the country.

The thematic forum featured leading architects, developers, and construction sector specialists, including Shahid Abdulla (Principal & Founding Partner, Arshad Shahid Abdulla), Abid Bukhari (Country Manager, Irretec), Babar Siddiqui (CEO, Paragon Constructors), Ali Naqvi (Principal Architect, Ali Arshad Associates) and Ali Farooq (Director Sales and Marketing, Interwood).

Held in partnership with the Pakistan Pavilion, the event focused on encouraging the private sector, governments and the civil society to share knowledge, collaborate and reimagine the future of cities, whilst being cognizant of the cultural context in Pakistan.

The speakers highlighted that the global pandemic has accelerated a transition towards sustainability to create a lasting impact in communities. The panel recognized the need for sourcing alternative materials, becoming energy-efficient, harnessing knowledge from indigenous communities and combining them with new technologies to influence design, architecture, and construction, to pave the way for resilient smart cities of the future.