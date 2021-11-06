Woman murdered by husband, in-laws

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman was allegedly killed by her husband and in-laws at Chak 424/JB Gojra. Complainant Yousaf Masih filed a petition in a court that his deceased daughter Kanwal was allegedly tortured to death by her husband Sajjad Masih and his family members. He said in the petition that the accused was forcing his wife to bring money from her parents from her property’s share. When she refused to do so, the accused allegedly tortured her to death few weeks ago and buried her without informing her family. After hearing the arguments, the court ordered exhumation of the deceased grave.

Meanwhile, a labourer died after falling from the roof of an under construction plaza at Gojra on Friday. Muhammad Asif was working along with his father Altaf Hussain when slipped and fell down on the ground. As a result, he died.