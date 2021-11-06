 
Saturday November 06, 2021
French bishops recognise church ‘responsibility’ for child abuse

By AFP
November 06, 2021

Paris: French bishops said on Friday they accepted that the Catholic church bore an “institutional responsibility” in the many thousands of child abuse cases documented in a shock report. The Bishops Conference at its annual meeting also recognised that the church was guilty of allowing the abuses to become “systemic”, conference president Eric de Moulins-Beaufort said, a month after the report detailed the abuse of 216,000 minors over seven decades.