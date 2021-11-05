Sending VC on forced leave: PHC suspends governor’s order

MINGORA: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday suspended the KP governor order of sending the vice-chancellor of the University of Swat on forced leave.

A bench consisting of Justice Laal Jan Khattak and Justice Syed Arshad Ali suspended the notification issued by Governor Shah Farman last week.

It ordered the suspension of the notification until a final decision of the petition.

The petitioner contended that the entire exercise of holding the so-called inquiry into his university’s affair was mala fide. He said the Governor’s Inspection Team could not undertake any inquiry into the affair of any university under the KP University Act 2012.

The counsel for the petitioner pleaded that it was the second time in the last six months that the KP governor had ordered his client to leave the office.

The vice-chancellor is expected to resume the charge today (Friday).

Dr Mohammad Aimal Khan was again sent on forced leave till completion of his tenure in December this year.

A formal notification to this effect was issued on October 27. Dr Aimal had been sent on forced leave a few months ago for his inefficient performance and alleged irregularities in the university. But he had moved court and got relief.

The notification had stated: “The governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/ chancellor has been pleased to send vice-chancellor University of Swat on forced leave for the remaining period of his tenure i.e. 18-12-2021 with immediate effect.”