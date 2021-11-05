Merged districts‘ Record of Rs43 bn missing from budget documents’

PESHAWAR: Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from North Waziristan Mir Kalam Wazir submitted an adjournment motion at the assembly secretariat here on Thursday, requesting a discussion on the financial mismanagement in the merged districts.
Mir Kalam Wazir said that the Senate Standing Committee on Safron meeting had disclosed that the record for Rs43 billion was missing from the budget of the merged districts during the financial years 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21.
He requested the house to stop the routine activities and discuss this matter of grave concern. He said that the erstwhile Fata region had been looted from the very beginning. He said that some sections were against the merger due to this reason.
