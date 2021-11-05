LG polls in 17 KP districts to be held on Dec 19

ISLAMABAD: In the backdrop of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision regarding the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday issued a slightly-changed schedule for the elections while polling and results consolidation dates remained unchanged as the polling for LG elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held on Dec 19.
In this connection, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over a meeting, which was attended by the members of Election Commission, the secretary Election Commission, the Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other officials.
The meeting held deliberations in light of the court decision, given on November 2, 2021 on various petitions filed in the Peshawar High Court regarding the local government elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Peshawar High Court issued an order to the provincial government and the Election Commission of Pakistan, directing that the returning officers should receive nomination papers on party basis from November 4, 2021 for the local government elections.
