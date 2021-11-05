Rabbani for probe into NAB recoveries

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani has demanded constitution of a parliamentary committee with equal members from the treasury and the opposition to probe a statement made by the Finance Ministry that it is unaware of Rs 821 billion claimed to have been recovered by the NAB except Rs 6.458 billion.

“The NAB has to take the parliament and people into confidence on the Rs 821 billion which according to the federal government have not been received by it as the Finance Ministry said that Rs 6.458 billion have been received in non-tax revenue account over the past 16 years from the NAB,” he said.