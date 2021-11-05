Mufti Muneeb proposes new charter of protest

ISLAMABAD: Mufti Muneebur Rehman, who played an important role in brokering a peace deal between the government and the proscribed TLP, has proposed the formation of a new charter of protest to be accepted and followed by all political and religious entities including the TLP.

“Bring in the charter of protest, get it signed by all political parties and I will ensure the TLP signs it too,” Mufti Muneeb assured. He said that contrary to the propaganda by certain elements, he has no intention to enter politics, nor would he lead the TLP.

Mufti Muneeb, who is one of the top religious scholars of the country, explained that his role in the recent deal between the government and the TLP was to avoid confrontation and ensure peace for the greater good of the people and the country.

When asked if in return to the government’s actions fulfilling the provisions of the deal which still remain secret, the TLP would in future avoid conducting the kind of protests which involve blocking of roads and the use of violence, Mufti Muneeb said that he proposes the formation of a new charter of protest, which should be signed and followed by all political and religious entities.

He said if other political parties agree to any such charter, he will make the TLP sign it too. He said that the dos and don'ts of protests should not be specific to any particular party or group but for all.

Mufti sb was satisfied with the implementation of the agreement and said that the government is acting in line with what was agreed a few days ago. He said that the TLP too had vacated the road in Wazirabad and had shifted to a park. “It (TLP) will vacate the park as well as things proceed and as per the provisions of the agreement,” he said.

Mufti Muneeb lamented that some elements, whom he identified as “liberals”, are propagating against him and announcing that he would lead the TLP and do politics. “I have nothing to do with politics and I will not lead the TLP,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, government sources said that the provisions of the agreements are being smoothly implemented and in the days to come, the decision of withdrawing the TLP from the list of proscribed organizations will also be taken. According to media reports, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has already given preliminary approval to the summary sent to him for the revocation of the TLP's proscribed status. Implementing the secretive deal, the Punjab home department had forwarded the summary to him.