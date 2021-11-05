Stars of Turkish TV series Ertugrul visit SSU headquarters

Stars of the iconic Turkish television series Ertugrul, Cengiz Coskun (who played Turgut Alp) and Nurettin Sonmez (Bamsi Beyrek), on Thursday visited the Special Security Unit (SSU) headquarters, where they were welcomed by Security & Emergency Services Division DIG Maqsood Ahmed.

Accompanied by DIG Ahmed, the stars visited different sections of the SSU. During their visit, the guests appreciated the professional administration and management of the security unit. DIG Ahmed told them about the different sections of the SSU, and about the establishment of the country’s first-ever Special Weapons & Tactics Team (SWAT), comprising highly trained male and female commandos, equipped with modern tactical weapons and capable to challenge any emergency situation round the clock.

The guests lauded the SSU’s high professionalism in administrative, security and counterterrorism functions, saying that they were feeling great over the overwhelming hospitality shown by the people of Pakistan. The iconic stars also witnessed the drill conducted by SWAT commandos to deal with any hostile situation. Later, DIG Ahmed presented honorary shields to the guests.