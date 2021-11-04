PM orders to appoint facilitation officers for overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a major step towards the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis, has directed appointing BS-19 facilitation officers in 39 federal ministries and divisions. He has also directed setting up of special sections and desks in 34 attached departments of 13 ministries. On the instructions of the prime minister, the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) has issued directives to the relevant ministries, a press release issued here on Wednesday by the PM Media Wing said.

The ministries have been directed to notify the appointment/posting of the facilitation officers. According to the PMDU directive, the establishment of special sections and desks should also be formally notified. The federal institutions and departments have been further directed to provide information to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Overseas Pakistanis and Information and Broadcasting about the provision of facilities. The step, which was aimed at addressing the problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis in various offices, will help create awareness about the provision of services to Pakistani expatriates. The Prime Minister Office has directed all divisions to complete the process and present a report within 21 days.