Imran, Mehran, Mohsin score centuries

LAHORE: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohsin Khan and Mehran Ibrahim scored centuries against Southern Punjab, while Central Punjab’s Imran Dogar also struck a century on day two of the eighth-round matches of the Cricket Associations Championship 2021-22. Northern’s leg-spinner Aqib Liaqat took six wickets against Sindh.

Resuming their first innings on the overnight score of 196 for three at Rana Naved Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed to score 406 for six in 83 overs. Opening batter Mohsin Khan top-scored with a 233-ball 158, hitting 19 fours and two sixes. Mehran Ibrahim batting at number five struck 103 off 127 balls, laced with 15 fours.

The pair added 195 runs for the fourth wicket, while Saqib Jameel contributed unbeaten 51 off 41 balls. His innings included three fours and two sixes.

At stumps, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 121 for one in 33 overs with Zeeshan Ashraf undefeated on 65. Zeeshan’s opening partner Mukhtar Ahmad struck 40 off 54, hitting eight fours. They scored 77 runs together.

At the LCCA Ground, Lahore, Central Punjab’s Imran Dogar struck a century to help his side take 40 runs first innings lead over Balochistan at the close of day two.

Central Punjab scored 316 for six in 78 overs in their first innings. Imran’s 102 innings included 13 fours. He was supported by Abdul Samad (45 off 64, nine fours) and Rizwan Hussain (61 off 100, six fours, one six).

Earlier, resuming their first innings on 248 for six in 79 overs, Balochistan managed to score 276 for seven in 83 overs. Gulraiz Sadaf scored 71 off 114 balls, hitting eight fours. Mohammad Shahid returned undefeated on 49.

For Central Punjab, Mohammad Irfan Jnr took three wickets for 46, while Nisar Ahmed grabbed two wickets.

At Saeed Ajmal Academy in Faisalabad, Northern were leading by 24 runs with eight second innings wickets in hand when bails were drawn. Earlier, Sindh resuming their first innings on 158 for four in 45 overs were bowled out for 276 in the 76th over. Danish Aziz got out on 75. He faced 136 balls and struck 12 fours and one six.

For Northern, leg-spinner Aqib Liaqat picked six wickets for 99. Farhan Shafiq with his slow left-arm grabbed two for 49.

In return, Northern were 161 for two in their second innings. Ziad Khan top-scored with an unbeaten 74 off 155 balls, striking eight fours and one six. Taimoor Sultan chipped in with 55 off 114, hitting 11 fours.