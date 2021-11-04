 
close
Thursday November 04, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Russian plane crashes with seven on board

By AFP
November 04, 2021

Moscow: A Russian cargo plane with seven people on board crash landed in eastern Siberia and caught fire, the emergencies ministry said on Wednesday. The Antonov An-12 aircraft "disappeared from radars" during its final approach outside the city of Irkutsk, the ministry said on its Telegram channel.