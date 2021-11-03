Azerbaijan endorses Pak stance on Kashmir: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov has reiterated his country’s support for Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir issue and demanded that the issue should be resolved in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.
The ambassador thanked Pakistan for standing with his country on the Karabakh dispute and vowed that his nation would always remember true friends. The embassy celebrated the first anniversary of the 44 days patriotic war against Armenia that resulted in the liberation of occupied Karabakh and other territories, which remained under occupation for nearly three decades.
The envoy said Armenia occupied almost 20% of his country’s territory for 30 years, and during this period it committed war crimes, as well as crimes against humanity.
Ambassador Khazar Farhadov reminded that during the Patriotic War, the government, parliament and people of Pakistan morally and politically supported Azerbaijan, condemning Armenian aggression and supporting Azerbaijan’s just position to restore its territorial integrity.
He added that his country also supported Pakistan on the Kashmir dispute, which should be resolved in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions. Earlier in a photo exhibition, Ambassador Khazar Farhadov briefed media about the sorry state of Azerbaijan’s territories during occupation.
PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services on Tuesday organised camps in different areas of the city to...
KABUL: Following remarks by the former US envoy for Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad over the failure of the Afghan peace...
SUKKUR: Journalist Mansoor Mirani was buried in Ghulam Ali Shah graveyard near Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur on Tuesday. In...
SUKKUR: The Larkana Awami Ettehad , a religious and political coalition carried out a protest rally and staged a...
SUKKUR: Chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party Dr Qadir Magsi has said the people are fed up with inflation and...
OKARA: Two dacoits were killed during a police ‘encounter’ here. On a tip-off, A-Division police received an...