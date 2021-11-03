Four of family killed in Hazara Motorway accident

MANSEHRA: Four members of a family were killed and 12 others sustained injuries when a car collided with a passenger van in Pano Dehri tunnel at the Hazara Motorway here on Tuesday.
“The car, which was on the way to Shinkiari from Lahore, collided head on with an upcoming wagon as a result of which four people were killed instantly and 12 others sustained injuries,” Abdul Rafee, the motorway police’s inspector, told reporters. The family was on the way to the Dotar area of the district after attending a marriage ceremony in Lahore. The Rescue 1122 and Motorway police rushed to the scene and shifted the dead and injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.
The traffic was blocked following the incident which was cleared after five hours when the motorway police removed the both vehicles stuck inside the tunnel. Those killed in the accident were identified as Wali Mohammad, Razia Bibi, Saima Naqash and another member of their family.
