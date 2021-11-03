Lawyers seek info on govt-TLP deal

ISLAMABAD: A group of Islamabad-based lawyers have written to the Ministry of Interior seeking information regarding the recently signed agreement between the government and proscribed TLP.

Quoting The Right to Access of Information Act, 2017, the letters written by Muhammad Sajid Khan Tanoli, Muhammad Usman Warraich, Imaan Zainab Hazir and Babar Hayat Samer have sought the information relating to the accord signed between the government and TLP “including information on all terms and conditions of the agreement.”

In the letters addressed to the ministry’s Public Information Officer, the lawyers also sought details on the total cost of damage“inflicted to public and private property and the loss of human life resulting from the TLP protest.”

Interestingly, one of the above mentioned lawyers is the daughter of the federal minister for human rights who has recently criticised government’t handling of the TLP protest march and dealing with the group in newspaper articles.