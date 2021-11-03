Sindh win Blind Cricket Trophy

LAHORE: Sindh won the A S Ali Blind Cricket Championship 2021 when they defeated Balochistan by 44 runs in the final at Boranwali Ground, Faisalabad.

Balochistan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Muhammad Rashid once again did well the bat with a splendid innings of 212 runs off 123 balls. Badar Munir scored dazzling 121 runs off 79 balls. Sindh piled up a mammoth total of 452 runs in 40 overs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Balochistan started their chase terribly and lost their three main batsmen in the early stage of the innings. However, Haroon Khan and Israr Hassan tried their best to fight back but Balochistan fell 44 runs short of the target. Balochistan made 408 runs in 40 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. Haroon Khan was their highest scorer with 145 runs off 92 balls. Israr Hassan scored 100 runs off 67 balls.

Ehtishamul Haq claimed three wickets.