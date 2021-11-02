Yemen rebel strike on mosque kills 22

MARIB, Yemen: At least 22 people were killed in a Huthi rebel missile strike on a mosque south of the strategic Yemeni city of Marib, officials said on Monday.
“Twenty-two people, including children, were killed and 19 others were injured in a Huthi missile attack on a mosque... in Al-Jawba district” on Sunday night, a pro-government military official told AFP.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the mosque also had a religious school. Yemen’s Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said on Twitter that 29 people, including women and children, were killed in the attack. “This horrific massacre is within a series of systematic killings of civilians by the terrorist Huthi militia,” he wrote in English.
