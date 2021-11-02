 
close
Tuesday November 02, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Egypt says 47 tourists got food poisoning at Red Sea resort

By AFP
November 02, 2021

CAIRO: Egypt’s chief prosecutor has ordered the detention of three hotel workers pending an investigation into the food poisoning suffered by about 50 foreign tourists at a hotel in a popular Red Sea resort.

Public Prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy said in a statement late on Sunday that the workers, including the hotel’s top chef, face accusations of endangering the guests’ lives. The workers denied the accusations, the prosecutor’s statement said. The sickened tourists include 14 Estonians, 29 Russians and four from the Czech Republic.